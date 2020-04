April 2 (Reuters) - Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc:

* WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE SAYS ON APRIL 1, CO ENTERED INTO REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT FOR $750 MILLION SENIOR UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY

* WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE SAYS AS OF APRIL 1, 2020, THERE WERE NO BORROWINGS OUTSTANDING UNDER REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY - SEC FILING Further company coverage: