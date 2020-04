April 6 (Reuters) - Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc:

* WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE INC - AS OF APRIL 3, 2020, COMPANY HAD ENTERED INTO $3.1 BILLION OF NEW REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITIES.

* WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE INC - NO BORROWINGS ARE OUTSTANDING UNDER NEWFACILITIES.

* WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE INC - EXTENDED A $1.0 BILLION FACILITY SCHEDULED TO MATURE IN 2020 TO MAY 2021. Source: bit.ly/39MYmK5 Further company coverage: