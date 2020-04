April 7 (Reuters) - Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc:

* WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE - ENTERED INTO REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT WITH LENDERS FROM TIME TO TIME PARTY THERETO AND HSBC BANK PLC

* WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE INC - HSBC CREDIT AGREEMENT INCLUDES A $500 MILLION SENIOR UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY