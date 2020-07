July 9 (Reuters) - Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc:

* WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE - MEETING HELD BETWEEN CO’S REPRESENTATIVES, DOJ IN JUNE WITH RESPECT TO ALLEGED VIOLATIONS IN DISPENSING PRESCRIPTION AT CO’S LOCATIONS

* WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE - EXPECTS THAT COVID-19 WILL CONTINUE TO ADVERSELY AFFECT GLOBAL ECONOMIC CONDITIONS AT LEAST THROUGHOUT 2020 AND INTO 2021 Source text: [bit.ly/3emqCFP] Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)