BRIEF-Walgreens Boots Alliance Says Will Be Providing Face Covers To Pharmacy Staff & Other Store Team Members

April 3 (Reuters) - Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc:

* WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE INC - WILL BE PROVIDING FACE COVERS TO PHARMACY STAFF & OTHER STORE TEAM MEMBERS

* WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE - PROTECTIVE PLEXIGLASS SHIELDS ARE CURRENTLY BEING INSTALLED IN WALGREENS STORES IN SELECT MARKETS

* WALGREENS - STORES HAVE CONTINUALLY INCREASED FREQUENCY OF DAILY CLEANING PROCEDURES, WITH ADDITIONAL DEEP CLEANING AT ALL STORES

* WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE - WALGREENS & POSTMATES HAVE EXPANDED ON-DEMAND DELIVERY TO SERVICE CONSUMERS NATIONWIDE

* WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE - HAS WAIVED DELIVERY FEES FOR ALL ELIGIBLE PRESCRIPTIONS ON NEXT-DAY DELIVERY AT THIS TIME