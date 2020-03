March 12 (Reuters) - Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc:

* WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE INC - BEGINNING FRIDAY, WALGREENS IS WAIVING DELIVERY FEES FOR ALL ELIGIBLE PRESCRIPTIONS DURING COVID-19 SITUATION

* WALGREENS - HAS PUT INTO EFFECT PURCHASE LIMITS ON CERTAIN PRODUCTS TO IMPROVE INVENTORY

* WALGREENS - TO MAKE ONLINE SHOPPING EVEN EASIER, THERE WILL BE FREE DELIVERY ON ANY PURCHASE ON WALGREENS.COM