BRIEF-Walgreens Boots Says Reorganization Actions Will Impact More Than 4,000 Positions In UK

July 9 (Reuters) - Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc:

* WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE REPORTS FISCAL 2020 THIRD QUARTER RESULTS

* WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE - Q3 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.83

* WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE - Q3 LOSS PER SHARE $1.95

* WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE - Q3 EARNINGS PER SHARE ESTIMATE $1.21 — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE - QUARTERLY PERFORMANCE SIGNIFICANTLY IMPACTED BY COVID-19 PANDEMIC

* WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE - QTRLY SALES INCREASED 0.1 PERCENT TO $34.6 BILLION

* WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE - MOST SIGNIFICANT COVID-19 IMPACT WAS IN UK MARKET, REQUIRING A REVIEW RESULTING IN NON-CASH IMPAIRMENT CHARGES OF $2 BILLION

* WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE - COMPANY TOOK ACTIONS TO PARTLY MITIGATE COVID-19 IMPACTS

* WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE - INCREASED ANNUAL COST SAVINGS TARGET FROM TRANSFORMATIONAL COST MANAGEMENT PROGRAM TO IN EXCESS OF $2.0 BILLION BY FISCAL 2022

* WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE - ADVERSE SALES IMPACT OF APPROXIMATELY $700 MILLION TO $750 MILLION, ALMOST ENTIRELY FROM COMPANY'S NON-U.S. BUSINESSES IN QUARTER

* WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE - PRIOR TO PANDEMIC FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE FOR FISCAL 2020 WAS ON TRACK WITH OUR EXPECTATIONS

* WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE - GLOBAL CRISIS LED TO A LOSS IN QUARTER AS STAY-AT-HOME ORDERS AFFECTED ALL OF OUR MARKETS

* WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE - INTRODUCED 2020 ADJUSTED EPS GUIDANCE OF $4.65 TO $4.75 INCLUDING ESTIMATED COVID-19 IMPACT OF $1.03 TO $1.14/SHARE

* WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE - ADVERSE IMPACT OF COVID-19 ON SALES IN QUARTER WAS APPROXIMATELY $700 MILLION TO $750 MILLION

* WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE - Q3 SALES IN RETAIL PHARMACY USA INCREASED 3.2% TO $27.4 BILLION, INCLUDING IMPACT OF PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED STORE CLOSURES

* WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE - ANNOUNCED SUSPENDING ACTIVITY UNDER ITS SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM

* WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE - QTRLY RETAIL PHARMACY USA SALES IN COMPARABLE STORES INCREASED 3.0% FROM YEAR-AGO QUARTER

* WALGREENS - IN 2020, MORE ROBUST SALES GROWTH EXPECTED IN RETAIL PHARMACY USA DIVISION, RETAIL MARGINS EXPECTED TO REMAIN COMPRESSED VERSUS FISCAL 2019

* WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE - RETAIL PHARMACY INTERNATIONAL HAD Q3 SALES OF $1.9 BILLION, A DECREASE OF 31.5 PERCENT FROM YEAR-AGO QUARTER

* WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE - QTRLY BOOTS UK COMPARABLE RETAIL SALES DECREASED 48.0 PERCENT

* WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE - COST CONTAINMENT ACROSS CO INCLUDED TEMPORARY STORE CLOSURES, FURLOUGHING MORE THAN 16,000 UK EMPLOYEES AT PEAK OF CRISIS

* WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE - REORGANIZATION ACTIONS WILL IMPACT MORE THAN 4,000 POSITIONS IN UK (7 PERCENT OF WORKFORCE)

* WALGREENS - KEY ELEMENTS OF PROPOSED PLAN INCLUDE REORGANIZATION OF BOOTS STORE EMPLOYEE STRUCTURE, CLOSURE OF 48 BOOTS OPTICIANS STORES

* WALGREENS - KEY ELEMENTS OF PROPOSED PLAN INCLUDE ADDITIONAL 20% HEADCOUNT REDUCTION IN UK SUPPORT OFFICE