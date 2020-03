March 22 (Reuters) - Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc:

* WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE- WALGREENS RECOGNIZES ONGOING COMMITMENT OF HOURLY TEAM MEMBERS IN STORES AND DISTRIBUTION CENTERS WITH ONE-TIME BONUS

* WALGREENS-BONUS PAYMENT OF $300 FOR FULL-TIME, $150 FOR PART-TIME HOURLY TEAM MEMBERS IN STORES, DISTRIBUTION CENTERS TO BE PAID BEGINNING LATE APRIL