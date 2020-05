May 4 (Reuters) - Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc:

* WALGREENS INTRODUCES NEW DIGITAL ‘ORDER AHEAD’ DRIVE-THRU SHOPPING EXPERIENCE

* WALGREENS - CUSTOMERS, PATIENTS CAN ORDER SELECT ESSENTIAL PRODUCTS ONLINE IN ADVANCE, PAY FOR & PICK UP ITEMS AT CO’S PARTICIPATING PHARMACY DRIVE-THRUS

* WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE - IS DEVELOPING ADDITIONAL DIGITAL ENHANCEMENTS & PICK-UP OPTIONS, EXPECTED TO BE ANNOUNCED LATER THIS MONTH