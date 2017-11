Nov 20 (Reuters) - Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc

* Walgreens Boots Alliance - received notice of unsolicited mini-tender offer by TRC Capital Corporation to purchase up to 2 million shares of co’s stock

* Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc - the offer to purchase up to 2 million shares of co’s ‍stock is at a price of $67.88 per share in cash​

* Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc - ‍recommends that stockholders do not tender their shares in response to offer​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: