BRIEF-Walgreens To Expand Drive-Thru Testing To 15 New Sites

April 7 (Reuters) - Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc:

* WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE INC - WALGREENS IS WORKING TO EXPAND DRIVE-THRU TESTING TO 15 NEW SITES IN SEVEN STATES

* WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE INC - NEW TESTING SITES WILL UTILIZE ABBOTT’S NEW ID NOW COVID-19 TEST, WHICH DELIVERS POSITIVE RESULTS IN AS LITTLE AS FIVE MINUTES AND NEGATIVE RESULTS WITHIN 13 MINUTES

* WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE INC - PLANS TO BE ABLE TO TEST UP TO 3,000 PEOPLE PER DAY ACROSS THE ADDITIONAL SITES

* WALGREENS - 15 LOCATIONS BEING FINALIZED IN COLLABORATION WITH HHS; PLANNED FOR SELECT HOT SPOT MARKETS WITH ESCALATING RATES OF COVID-19 CASES

* WALGREENS - TO DEDICATE TEMPORARY SPACE AT SELECT LOCATIONS, OUTSIDE OF STORES, WHERE WALGREENS PHARMACISTS WILL OVERSEE SELF-ADMINISTRATION OF COVID-19 TEST

* WALGREENS - SEVEN STATES INCLUDED ARE ARIZONA, FLORIDA, ILLINOIS, KENTUCKY, LOUISIANA, TENNESSEE AND TEXAS