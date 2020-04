April 27 (Reuters) - Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc:

* WALGREENS TO FURTHER EXPAND COVID-19 TESTING WITH PLANS TO OPEN DRIVE-THRU LOCATIONS IN 49 U.S. STATES AND PUERTO RICO

* WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE INC - CO & LABCORP EXPAND PARTNERSHIP TO HELP CO TRIPLE TESTING CAPACITY THROUGH USE OF LABCORP COVID-19 DIAGNOSTIC TEST

* WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE INC - ONCE ALL SITES ARE FULLY OPERATIONAL, WALGREENS EXPECTS TO TEST MORE THAN 50,000 PEOPLE EACH WEEK