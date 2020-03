March 13 (Reuters) - Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc:

* WALGREENS JOINS COLLABORATION WITH ADMINISTRATION AND INDUSTRY PARTNERS TO PROVIDE ACCESS TO GOVERNMENT-RUN COVID-19 TESTING FACILITIES

* WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE - WILL DEDICATE TEMPORARY SPACE AT SELECT LOCATIONS WHERE NON-WALGREENS HEALTH PERSONNEL WILL ADMINISTER COVID-19 TESTING.