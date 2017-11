Nov 8 (Reuters) - Walker & Dunlop Inc

* Walker & Dunlop reports record revenues and transaction volume, leading to 16% growth in net income

* Q3 earnings per share $1.06

* Q3 revenue $179.7 million versus I/B/E/S view $166.4 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.97 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S