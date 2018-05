May 2 (Reuters) - Walker & Dunlop Inc:

* WALKER & DUNLOP REPORTS Q1 2018 NET INCOME OF $37 MILLION

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.16

* Q1 REVENUE $147.5 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $155.5 MILLION

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.07 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* WALKER & DUNLOP - DURING Q1 2018, ADDED $1.5 BILLION OF NET LOANS TO SERVICING PORTFOLIO, NEARLY ALL OF WHICH WERE FANNIE MAE & FREDDIE MAC LOANS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: