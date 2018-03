March 14 (Reuters) - Walker & Dunlop Inc:

* WALKER & DUNLOP TO ACQUIRE ASSET MANAGEMENT PLATFORM

* WALKER & DUNLOP INC - ACQUISITION OF JCR WILL BRING CO’S TOTAL AUM TO OVER $1 BILLION

* WALKER & DUNLOP INC - TO ACQUIRE JCR IN ALL CASH TRANSACTION‍​