BRIEF-Walker Greenbank says continue to expect to meet board expectations for full year

June 21 (Reuters) - Walker Greenbank Plc:

* In first four-and-a-half months of current financial year, brand sales were up 4.5 pct in reportable currency and up 1.1 pct in constant currency

* Announces today final settlement of our insurance claim following flood at our fabric printing factory in December

* Expect to receive final payment of 2.4 mln stg by our half-year end, bringing total amount received in respect of claim to 19.3 mln stg

* Continue to expect to meet board expectations for full year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)