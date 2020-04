April 16 (Reuters) - Walker Greenbank PLC:

* WALKER GREENBANK - ALMOST ALL OTHER TRADING ACTIVITIES REDUCED SIGNIFICANTLY; VAST MAJORITY OF COMPANY’S EMPLOYEES ARE NOW FURLOUGHED

* WALKER GREENBANK PLC - BOARD, MANAGEMENT TEAM AND OTHERS WORKING FROM HOME, HAVE ACCEPTED A TEMPORARY SALARY REDUCTION OF 20% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: