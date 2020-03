BRIEF-Walker Greenbank Scraps Final Dividend Payment

March 25 (Reuters) - Walker Greenbank PLC:

* COVID-19 UPDATE

* TRADING IN CURRENT FINANCIAL YEAR STARTED WELL AND WAS IN LINE WITH BOARD’S EXPECTATIONS

* COVID-19, AND GOVERNMENT MEASURES IN OUR KEY MARKETS TO PREVENT SPREAD OF VIRUS, IS NOW IMPACTING OUR TRADING OUTLOOK.

* LAUNCH OF ALL SPRING COLLECTIONS HAS BEEN POSTPONED,

* PROCUREMENT OF RAW MATERIALS FOR FACTORIES AND FINISHED GOODS HAS BEEN TEMPORARILY FROZEN

* IT IS INTENDED TO MAKE USE OF UK GOVERNMENT’S CORONAVIRUS JOB RETENTION SCHEME

* BOARD DOES NOT INTEND TO PROPOSE PAYMENT OF A FINAL DIVIDEND FOR YEAR ENDED 31 JANUARY 2020.