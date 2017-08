June 14 (Reuters) - Wall Financial Corp:

* Wall Financial Corporation announces F'18 Q1 operating results and financial statements

* Q1 earnings per share c$0.07

* Wall Financial Corp qtrly renue and other income $ 113.8 million versus $ 21.8 million

* Qtrly average daily rates achieved at hotels resulted in revenues of $16 million