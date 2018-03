March 27 (Reuters) - Wallbridge Mining Company Ltd:

* WALLBRIDGE MINING COMPANY LTD - ENTERED INTO A $8 MILLION BRIDGE LOAN WITH AURAMET INTERNATIONAL TO FINANCE BULK SAMPLE PROGRAM AT FENELON GOLD PROPERTY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Brief@thomsonreuters.com)