April 4 (Reuters) - Wallbridge Mining Company Ltd:

* WALLBRIDGE ENTERS INTO AGREEMENTS TO SELL 10,870 OUNCES OF GOLD AT CAD$1720

* DELIVERIES AND PAYMENTS ARE SCHEDULED BETWEEN AUGUST AND DECEMBER OF 2018

* ‍ENTERED INTO AGREEMENTS TO DELIVER GOLD TO AURAMET INTERNATIONAL FOR PROCEEDS OF $18.7 MILLION