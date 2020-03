BRIEF-Wallbridge Says Co Temporarily Suspends Operations In Quebec And Ontario Due To Covid-19

March 23 (Reuters) - Wallbridge Mining Company Ltd:

* WALLBRIDGE TEMPORARILY SUSPENDS OPERATIONS IN QUEBEC AND ONTARIO DUE TO COVID-19

* WALLBRIDGE MINING CO- NO SUSPECTED OR CONFIRMED CASES OF COVID-19 AT ANY OF CO’S LOCATIONS

* WALLBRIDGE MINING COMPANY - TEMPORARILY SUSPENDING OPERATIONS AT FENELON GOLD PROJECT AS WELL AS ITS OPERATIONS IN ONTARIO UNTIL APRIL 15, 2020.

* WALLBRIDGE MINING COMPANY - CURRENTLY UNABLE TO DETERMINE IMPACT ON ITS 2020 OPERATING GUIDANCE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: