BRIEF-Wallenius Wilhelmsen Says Qtrly EBITDA Adjusted Ended At $128 Mln

May 7 (Reuters) - Wallenius Wilhelmsen Logistics ASA :

* WALLENIUS WILHELMSEN LOGISTICS - QTRLY EBITDA ADJUSTED ENDED AT USD 128 MILLION, A DECLINE OF 10% FROM USD 143 MILLION IN THE FIRST QUARTER LAST YEAR

* SAYS AT END OF Q1 ABOUT USD 85 MILLION OF USD 120 MILLION SYNERGY TARGET WAS CONFIRMED

* TOTAL INCOME WAS USD 968 IN SEASONALLY WEAK FIRST QUARTER, UP 9% FROM THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR

* WALLENIUS WILHELMSEN LOGISTICS - FOR OCEAN SEGMENT EBITDA ADJUSTED ENDED AT USD 111 MILLION IN Q1, DECLINE OF 10% COMPARED TO SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR

* WALLENIUS WILHELMSEN LOGISTICS - EBITDA FOR LANDBASED SEGMENT ENDED AT USD 20 MILLION IN Q1, DOWN FROM USD 22 MILLION IN SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR