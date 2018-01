Jan 15 (Reuters) - Wallenstam Ab:

* WALLENSTAM ISSUES BONDS FOR SEK 400 MILLION

* ‍LOAN RUNS FOR TWO YEARS WITH A FIXED INTEREST RATE OF 0.68 PERCENT​

* ‍BONDS ARE UNSECURED​

* ‍BONDS WILL BE USED FOR FUTURE INVESTMENTS AND RESTRUCTURING OF LOAN PORTFOLIO​