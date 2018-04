April 24 (Reuters) - Wallenstam AB:

* SAYS JAN-MARCH INCOME FROM PROPERTY MANAGEMENT INCREASED BY 14 PERCENT AND AMOUNTED TO SEK 217 MILLION (191).

* SAYS JAN-MARCH RENTAL INCOME INCREASED BY 13 PERCENT AND AMOUNTED TO SEK 467 MILLION (414).

* JAN-MARCH PROFIT BEFORE TAX AMOUNTED TO SEK 397 MILLION (650) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)