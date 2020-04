April 2 (Reuters) - AysWallenstam AB:

* WALLENSTAM AB - BOARD DECIDED TO WITHDRAW ITS PREVIOUS PROPOSAL TO ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING REGARDING A DIVIDEND OF SEK 1.90 PER SHARE

* WALLENSTAM AB - BOARD THEREFORE PROPOSES TO ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING TO RESOLVE THAT NO DIVIDEND SHOULD BE PAID