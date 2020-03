BRIEF-Wallix FY Operating Loss Widens To 6.8 Million Euros

March 26 (Reuters) -

* FY TURNOVER OF EUR 16.3 MILLION, AN INCREASE OF +29% COMPARED TO FISCAL YEAR 2018

* FY OPERATING LOSS OF EUR 6.8 MILLION, COMPARED WITH LOSS OF EUR 3.3 MILLION IN 2018

* FY NET LOSS OF EUR 6.8 MILLION VERSUS LOSS OF EUR 3.3 MILLION YEAR AGO

* END-DECEMBER CASH POSITION NET OF DEBT OF EUR 25.7 MILLION

* SEES CONTINUATION OF SUSTAINED GROWTH IN MEDIUM TERM, IN LINE WITH TRAJECTORY OUTLINED IN ITS STRATEGIC PLAN

* IN THE SHORT TERM, DISRUPTIONS SEEM INEVITABLE GIVEN THE EPIDEMIC CONTEXT

* TO DATE, WALLIX DOES NOT FACE ANY CANCELLATION OF ORDERS BUT ANTICIPATES POSTPONEMENTS OF DEPLOYMENTS

* INTERNATIONALLY, THE GROUP INTENDS TO DEPLOY ITS PRESENCE IN 80% OF THE TARGETED MARKETS, COMPARED TO 60% IN 2019

* IS CONFIDENT THAT ITS RIGOROUS MANAGEMENT WILL ALLOW IT TO GET THROUGH THE CURRENT PERIOD WITH SERENITY