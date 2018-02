Feb 15 (Reuters) - WALLIX GROUP SA:

* FY REVENUE EUR 11.5 MILLION VERSUS EUR 7.4 MILLION YEAR AGO

* SEES STRONG GROWTH FOR FY 2018

* STARTS 2018 WITH DEFERRED INCOME LEVEL, IE ORDERS INVOICED BUT NOT YET RECOGNIZED IN SALES, OF € 5,645,000 AS OF DEC. 31 Source text : bit.ly/2obpA78 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)