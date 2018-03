March 28 (Reuters) - WALLIX GROUP SA:

* FY NET LOSS EUR 1.1 MILLION VERSUS LOSS EUR 1.7 MILLION YEAR AGO

* TARGETS OVER 50 MILLION EUR IN REVENUE BY 2021

* FY OPERATING LOSS EUR 0.8 MILLION VERSUS LOSS EUR 1.8 MILLION YEAR AGO

* PLANS CAPITAL INCREASE BEFORE SUMMER 2018

* ABOUT 1/3 OF CAPITAL INCREASE TO FINANCE PLAN OF ORGANIC DEVELOPMENT

* REST OF MONEY RAISED IN CAPITAL INCREASE TO BE USED FOR ACQUISITIONS