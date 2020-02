BRIEF-Wallstreet Online FY Adjusted EBITDA At EUR 6.7 Mln

Feb 24 (Reuters) - WALLSTREET ONLINE AG:

* FY SALES OF EUR 12.3 MILLION (PREVIOUS YEAR: EUR 10.6 MILLION WITHOUT ABC NEW MEDIA AG)

* FY EBT ADJUSTED FOR SPECIAL COSTS AMOUNTS TO EUR 6.6 MILLION, WHICH CORRESPONDS TO EBITDA ADJUSTED FOR SPECIAL COSTS OF EUR 6.7 MILLION.

* EXPECTS FOR 2020 CONSOLIDATED TOTAL SALES ACROSS ALL BUSINESS AREAS IN RANGE FROM EUR 21 MILLION TO EUR 25 MILLION

* SEES 2020 CONSOLIDATED OPERATING EBITDA BEFORE POSSIBLE INVESTMENTS IN NEW PROJECTS IN RANGE EUR 7.7 MILLION TO EUR 9.2 MILLION