Oct 11 (Reuters) - WALLSTREET ONLINE AG:

* RAISES FY REVENUE AND EARNINGS FORECAST ‍​

* OUTLOOK 2017: REVENUE EUR 4.9 MILLION, EBIT: EUR 1.7 MILLION, EBITDA: EUR 2.0 MILLION​

* POSITIVE DEVELOPMENT IN 2017 DUE TO SALES DEVELOPMENT IN INVESTOR RELATIONS ADVERTISING SEGMENT FOR SMALL COMPANIES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)