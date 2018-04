BRIEF-Wallstreet Online Sees Q2 EBIT Up At Around EUR 1.6 Mln

April 20 (Reuters) - WALLSTREET ONLINE AG:

* SEES Q2 TURNOVER WITH SUBSIDIARY MARKETS INSIDE MEDIA GMBH AT AROUND EUR 2.4 MILLION (PY Q2 WITHOUT MIM EUR 1.0 MILLION)

* SEES EBIT UP AT AROUND EUR 1.6 MILLION IN Q2 2018 (PY Q2 WITHOUT MIM EUR 0.3 MILLION)

* OUTLOOK 2018: INCLUDING MIM, SEES FY SALES BETWEEN EUR 8.4 MILLION- EUR 10.3 MILLION(PREVIOUSLY EUR 6.4 MILLION - EUR 7.8 MILLION)

* OUTLOOK 2018: INCLUDING MIM, SEES FY EBT BETWEEN EUR 4.5 MILLION - EUR 5.5 MILLION (PREVIOUSLY EUR 2.4 MILLION - EUR 2.9 MILLION)