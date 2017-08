June 14 (Reuters) - WALLSTREET ONLINE AG:

* CURRENT CEO AND MAJOR SHAREHOLDER ANDRE KOLBINGER TO RETIRE FROM MANAGEMENT BOARD AT NEXT AGM AND TO MOVE TO SUPERVISORY BOARD

* KOLBINGER WILL BECOME A CHAIRMAN OF SUPERVISORY BOARD

* IN THE BOARD, SVEN BOSCHERT AND STEFAN ZMOJDA TO CONTINUE BUSINESS ON THEIR OWN ​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)