BRIEF-Walmart CEO Douglas McMillon's Total Compensation For 2018 Was $22.8 Mln Vs $22.4 Mln In 2017

April 20 (Reuters) - Walmart Inc:

* WALMART - CEO DOUGLAS MCMILLON’S TOTAL COMPENSATION FOR 2018 WAS $22.8 MILLION VERSUS $22.4 MILLION IN 2017 - SEC FILING

* WALMART - CFO M. BRETT BIGGS’ FY2018 COMPENSATION $7.6 MILLION VERSUS $6.4 MILLION IN FY 2017

* WALMART - EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT GREGORY FORAN’S TOTAL COMPENSATION FOR 2018 WAS $11 MILLION VERSUS $11.6 MILLION IN 2017

* WALMART - EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT MARC E. LORE'S FY 2018 COMPENSATION $10.3 MILLION Source : bit.ly/2F4gNuq Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)