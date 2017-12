Dec 6 (Reuters) - Wal-Mart Stores Inc:

* WALMART - FILED AMENDMENT TO CERTIFICATE OF INCORPORATION TO CHANGE LEGAL NAME FROM WAL-MART STORES INC TO WALMART INC

* WALMART SAYS WILL CONTINUE TO TRADE ON THE NYSE AS ‘WMT’ - SEC FILING

* WALMART SAYS FILED AMENDMENT TO CHANGE LEGAL NAME TO WALMART INC EFFECTIVE FEB. 1, 2018 - SEC FILING Source text: [bit.ly/2nvC9gw] Further company coverage: