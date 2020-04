April 18 (Reuters) - Walmart Inc:

* WALMART, FLIPKART AND WALMART FOUNDATION PROVIDE 460 MILLION RUPPES OF SUPPORT TO INDIA’S COVID-19 FIGHT

* WALMART - WALMART, FLIPKART WILL FOCUS IN INDIA ON PROVIDING PPE FOR DISTRIBUTION BY NGOS TO PUBLIC HEALTHCARE WORKERS Source text: bit.ly/2KlCk6F Further company coverage: