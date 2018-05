BRIEF-Walmart Introduces More Measures To Help Curb Opioid Abuse, Misuse

May 7 (Reuters) - Walmart Inc:

* WALMART INTRODUCES ADDITIONAL MEASURES TO HELP CURB OPIOID ABUSE AND MISUSE

* CO, SAM’S CLUB TO RESTRICT INITIAL ACUTE OPIOID PRESCRIPTIONS TO 7-DAY SUPPLY, WITH UP TO 50 MORPHINE MILLIGRAM EQUIVALENT MAXIMUM/DAY

* AS OF JAN. 1, 2020, WALMART & SAM’S CLUB WILL REQUIRE E-PRESCRIPTIONS FOR CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES

* BY AUGUST-END, IN U.S. STATES THAT ALLOW ACCESS, PHARMACISTS TO USE CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE TRACKING TOOL

* INITIATIVES ANNOUNCED ON MONDAY APPLY TO ALL WALMART AND SAM'S CLUB PHARMACIES AND PHARMACISTS IN U.S. AND PUERTO RICO