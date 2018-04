April 3 (Reuters) - Walmart Inc:

* SAYS IT IS BRINGING NEW GLOBAL WIRE SERVICE WITH MONEYGRAM INTERNATIONAL CALLED WALMART2WORLD

* SAYS WALMART2WORLD IS SCHEDULED TO LAUNCH IN ALL OF CO’S 4,700 U.S. STORES IN APRIL

* SAYS WALMART2WORLD TO DELIVER FUNDS IN 10 MINUTES OR LESS AND WHEREVER MONEY IS SENT, FEES FOR WALMART2WORLD TO BE SAME Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: