March 16 (Reuters) -

* WALMART IS SAID NEARING $7 BILLION FLIPKART DEAL IN INDIA PUSH - BLOOMBERG, CITING SOURCES

* WALMART PLANS TO BUY ABOUT THIRD OF FLIPKART , IN PART BY PURCHASING STAKES FROM TIGER GLOBAL MANAGEMENT AND SOFTBANK GROUP- BLOOMBERG, CITING SOURCES

* WALMART DEAL MAY PUSH THE VALUATION OF FLIPKART TO ABOUT $20 BILLION, UP FROM ABOUT $12 BILLION LAST YEAR- BLOOMBERG, CITING SOURCES Source text - bloom.bg/2IuF7s7 Further company coverage: