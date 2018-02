BRIEF-Walmart Qtrly Shr $0.73; Qtrly Adj Shr $1.33

Feb 20 (Reuters) - Walmart Inc:

* WALMART QTRLY GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.73; QTRLY ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.33

* WALMART QTRLY NET SALES $135.15 BILLION, UP 4.2 PERCENT; QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $136.27 BILLION, UP 4.1 PERCENT

* WALMART QTRLY WALMART U.S. NET SALES $86.6 BILLION, UP 3.4 PERCENT; QTRLY WALMART INTERNATIONAL NET SALES $33.1 BILLION, UP 6.7 PERCENT

* WALMART QTRLY SAM‘S CLUB NET SALES $15.5 BILLION, UP 3.3 PERCENT

* WALMART Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.37, REVENUE VIEW $134.93 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* WALMART QTRLY WALMART U.S. COMP. SALES, EX. FUEL, UP 2.6 PERCENT; QTRLY SAM‘S CLUB COMP. SALES, EX. FUEL, UP 2.4 PERCENT

* WALMART SEES FISCAL 2019 EARNINGS PER SHARE $4.75 TO $5.00; SEES FISCAL 2019 CONSOLIDATED NET SALES GROWTH IN CONSTANT CURRENCY OF 1.5 PERCENT - 2 PERCENT

* WALMART FY2019 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $5.00, REVENUE VIEW $511.97 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* WALMART SEES FISCAL 2019 WALMART U.S. COMP. SALES, EX. FUEL, AT LEAST UP 2 PERCENT

* WALMART SEES FISCAL 2019 SAM‘S CLUB COMP. SALES, EX. FUEL & TOBACCO, UP 3-4 PERCENT

* WALMART SEES FISCAL 2019 WALMART U.S. ECOMMERCE SALES GROWTH OF ABOUT 40 PERCENT

* WALMART SEES FISCAL 2019 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF ABOUT $11 BILLION

* WALMART - RECORDED PROVISIONAL BENEFIT OF $207 MILLION FOR Q4, FY FROM U.S. TAX REFORM

* WALMART - CURRENTLY ANALYZING ACCOUNTING IMPACT OF U.S. TAX ACT, BUT ANALYSIS IS INCOMPLETE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: