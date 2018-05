BRIEF-Walmart Reports Q1 GAAP Earnings Per Share Of $0.72

May 17 (Reuters) - Walmart Inc:

* QUARTERLY TOTAL REVENUE $122.7 BILLION, UP 4.4 PERCENT

* EXCLUDING CURRENCY, QUARTERLY TOTAL REVENUE WAS $120.7 BILLION, UP 2.7 PERCENT

* QUARTERLY WALMART U.S. ECOMMERCE SALES GREW 33 PERCENT

* QUARTERLY NET SALES $121,630 MILLION VERSUS $116,526 MILLION

* SAYS INVESTMENT IN FLIPKART EXPECTED TO NEGATIVELY IMPACT 2019 EPS BY ABOUT $0.25-$0.30 IF DEAL CLOSES AT Q2 END

* SAYS RECENTLY REACHED AGREEMENTS TO DIVEST BANKING OPERATIONS IN WALMART CANADA AND WALMART CHILE

* QUARTERLY WALMART U.S. NET SALES $77,748 MILLION VERSUS $75,436 MILLION

* QUARTERLY WALMART INTERNATIONAL NET SALES $30,260 MILLION VERSUS $27,097 MILLION

* QUARTERLY SAM’S CLUB NET SALES $13,622 MILLION VERSUS $13,993 MILLION

* QUARTERLY WALMART U.S. COMPARABLE SALES, WITHOUT FUEL UP 2.1 PERCENT

* QUARTERLY TOTAL U.S. COMPARABLE SALES, WITHOUT FUEL UP 2.3 PERCENT

* QUARTERLY SAM’S CLUB COMPARABLE SALES, WITHOUT FUEL UP 3.8 PERCENT

* QUARTERLY ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE EXCLUDES IMPACT FROM UNREALIZED LOSS OF $0.47 ON EQUITY INVESTMENT IN JD.COM DUE TO CHANGE IN ACCOUNTING PRINCIPLES

* QUARTERLY ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE EXCLUDES IMPACT OF BENEFIT TO EPS BY $0.05 DUE TO ADJUSTMENT IN PROVISIONAL AMOUNT RECORDED IN Q4 2018 RELATED TO TAX REFORM

* WALMART INC Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.12, REVENUE VIEW $120.51 BILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S