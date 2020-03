BRIEF-Walmart Says Cancelling Walmart U.S. Customer Conference That Was Scheduled To Be In Dallas Next Week

March 5 (Reuters) - Walmart Inc:

* WALMART PROVIDES CORONAVIRUS UPDATE AND TRAVEL GUIDELINES

* WALMART - RESTRICTING ALL CROSS-BORDER INTERNATIONAL TRAVEL TO BUSINESS-CRITICAL TRIPS

* WALMART - IN U.S., WILL CONTINUE DOMESTIC TRAVEL RELATED TO ESSENTIAL OPERATIONS, WHICH INCLUDES STORE & CLUB VISITS

* WALMART - IN THE U.S., WILL RESTRICT LESS ESSENTIAL TRAVEL RELATED TO CONFERENCES, TRADE SHOWS & OTHER EVENTS

* WALMART - EXPECT GUIDELINES TO BE IN PLACE FOR AT LEAST MONTHS OF MARCH & APRIL

* WALMART - IN THE U.S., CANCELLING WALMART U.S. CUSTOMER CONFERENCE THAT WAS SCHEDULED TO BE IN DALLAS NEXT WEEK

* WALMART - WILL HAVE A VIRTUAL FORM OF THE MEETING TO SHARE SOME KEY POINTS