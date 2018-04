BRIEF-Walmart Says David Cheesewright, Co, Unit Entered Into Transition And Retirement Agreement

April 4 (Reuters) - Walmart Inc:

* WALMART SAYS ON MARCH 29 DAVID CHEESEWRIGHT, CO, UNIT ENTERED INTO TRANSITION AND RETIREMENT AGREEMENT - SEC FILING

* WALMART - UNDER AGREEMENT, CHEESEWRIGHT TO BE EMPLOYED ON FULL-TIME BASIS THROUGH MARCH 31, ON PART-TIME BASIS FROM APRIL 1, 2018 THROUGH JAN 31, 2019

* SUBJECT TO COMPLIANCE WITH TERMS OF AGREEMENT, AFTER RETIREMENT DATE,CHEESEWRIGHT TO RECEIVE PAYMENTS TOTALING C$5.6 MLN TO BE PAID OVER 1-YR