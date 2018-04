April 20 (Reuters) - Walmart Inc:

* WALMART - JAMES CASH IS RETIRING FROM BOARD

* WALMART - THIS YEAR’S PROXY MATERIALS SEEK SHAREHOLDERS’ VOTES ON 11 DIRECTOR NOMINEES, 2 COMPANY PROPOSALS AND 2 SHAREHOLDER PROPOSALS

* WALMART - KEVIN SYSTROM WILL NOT STAND FOR RE-ELECTION TO BOARD

* WALMART - STEVE EASTERBROOK, CEO OF MCDONALD'S, AS A NEW INDEPENDENT NOMINEE TO BOARD