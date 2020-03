BRIEF-Walmart Says Received Grand Jury Subpoenas Issued By U.S. Attorney’S Office For The Middle District Of Pennsylvania

March 20 (Reuters) - Walmart Inc:

* WALMART SAYS RECEIVED GRAND JURY SUBPOENAS ISSUED BY THE U.S. ATTORNEY’S OFFICE FOR THE MIDDLE DISTRICT OF PENNSYLVANIA

* WALMART - SUBPOENAS ARE SEEKING DOCUMENTS REGARDING CONSUMER FRAUD PROGRAM & ANTI-MONEY LAUNDERING COMPLIANCE RELATED TO CO’S MONEY TRANSFER SERVICES

* WALMART - THE MOST RECENT SUBPOENA WAS ISSUED IN JANUARY 2020

* WALMART - HAS BEEN RESPONDING TO THE SUBPOENAS

* WALMART - HAS ALSO BEEN RESPONDING TO CIVIL INVESTIGATIVE DEMANDS FROM THE U.S. FTC RELATED TO MONEY TRANSFERS AND THE COMPANY'S ANTI-FRAUD PROGRAM