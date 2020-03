BRIEF-Walmart Says Walmart U.S. Stores To Adjust Operating Hours

March 18 (Reuters) - Walmart Inc:

* WALMART - WALMART U.S. STORES TO ADJUST OPERATING HOURS TO 7 A.M. TO 8:30 P.M. STORES THAT OPEN LATER THAN 7 A.M. TO CONTINUE REGULAR STARTING HOURS

* WALMART - FROM MARCH 24 THROUGH APRIL 28, WALMART STORES WILL HOST AN HOUR-LONG SENIOR SHOPPING EVENT EVERY TUESDAY FOR CUSTOMERS AGED 60 AND OLDER

* WALMART - TO TEMPORARILY SHUT DOWN AUTO CARE CENTERS TO ALLOW THOSE ASSOCIATES TO FOCUS ON STOCKING AND CLEANING IN REST OF STORE. BEGINNING THURSDAY

* WALMART - STORES TO HAVE LIMITS FOR CUSTOMERS IN CERTAIN CATEGORIES INCLUDING PAPER PRODUCTS, MILK, EGGS, HAND SANITIZER, FROM THURSDAY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: