BRIEF-Walmart Sees Potential Impact To China Business In Q1 From Coronavirus

Feb 18 (Reuters) - Walmart Inc:

* WALMART INC- THE CORONAVIRUS TEMPERS OUR EXPECTATIONS FOR FISCAL 2021- INVESTOR DAY

* WALMART INC CFO SAYS EXPECTS QRTLY E-COMMERCE SALES GROWTH TO RANGE BETWEEN MID 20% TO MID 30%- INVESTOR DAY

* WALMART EXEC - CONTINUE TO MONITOR ONGOING TARIFF DISCUSSION

* WALMART EXEC - SEE POTENTIAL IMPACT TO CHINA BUSINESS IN Q1 FROM CORONAVIRUS

* WALMART EXEC - ALSO SEE POTENTIAL FINANCIAL IMPACT TO CHINA BUSINESS POTENTIALLY INTO Q2 DUE TO CORONAVIRUS

* WALMART EXEC SAYS EXPECT OPERATING MARGINS TO BE FAIRLY FLAT FOR 2021

* WALMART EXEC ON CORONAVIRUS SAYS HAVE A MAJORITY OF STORES IN CHINA WITH REDUCED HOURS

* WALMART EXEC SAYS WE COULD SEE A COUPLE OF CENTS NEGATIVE IMPACT IN Q1 DUE TO CORONAVIRUS

* WALMART- EXPECTS SAME-DAY PICK UP TO EXPAND INTO 500 LOCATIONS THIS YEAR

* WALMART- EXPECTS SAME-DAY DELIVERY TO BE IN ABOUT HALF OF THE FLEET BY THE END OF THE YEAR

* WALMART SAYS EXPANDING GENERAL MERCHANDISE ASSORTMENT FOR SAME-DAY PICKUP AND DELIVERY

* WALMART EXEC SAYS COMBINING WALMART.COM AND THE GROCERY APP INTO ONE, LATER THIS YEAR

* WALMART EXEC SAYS FLIPKART IS NOW TRACKING TO OVER 1 BILLION VISITS PER MONTH

* WALMART EXPECTS TO SAVE MORE THAN $60 MILLION ANNUALLY BY CHANGING ITS BUYING PROCESS, BETTER UTILIZING SCALE FOR SHOPPING BAGS