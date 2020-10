BRIEF-Walmart Sues DOJ, DEA Seeking Clarity for Pharmacists in Dispensing Prescription Opioids

Oct 22 (Reuters) - Walmart Inc:

* WALMART - SUED U.S. DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE (DOJ) AND DRUG ENFORCEMENT ADMINISTRATION

* WALMART -SUED DOJ AND DEA, ASKING A FEDERAL COURT TO CLARIFY ROLES AND RESPONSIBILITIES OF PHARMACISTS AND PHARMACIES UNDER CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES ACT

* WALMART - SAYS "NEED A COURT TO CLARIFY ROLES AND LEGAL RESPONSIBILITIES OF PHARMACISTS AND PHARMACIES IN FILLING OPIOID PRESCRIPTIONS" Source text: (bit.ly/31AGWPv) Further company coverage: