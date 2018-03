March 14 (Reuters) - Walmart:

* SAYS ONLINE GROCERY DELIVERY, AVAILABLE TODAY IN SIX MARKETS, WILL GROW TO SERVE MORE THAN 100 METRO AREAS ACROSS U.S.

* SAYS IT PLANS TO EXPAND ITS ONLINE GROCERY DELIVERY OPTION TO MORE THAN 40 PERCENT OF U.S. HOUSEHOLDS BY END OF 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: